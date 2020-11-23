Report: Markieff Morris looking to join brother Marcus on Clippers

The Morris twins appearing to be trying for yet another basketball reunion.

Jason Dumas of KRON-TV in San Francisco reported Sunday that Markieff Morris is looking to join brother Marcus on the LA Clippers. The Clippers are said to be interested in Markieff but are taking their time.

Marcus just signed a four-year, $64 million deal to return to the Clippers. Markieff, meanwhile, won an NBA championship with the rival Los Angeles Lakers last season but may not be back after the acquisitions of Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol.

The brothers played together at the University of Kansas, were drafted with back-to-back picks in 2011, and already spent three NBA seasons together on the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers do still have an opening in the frontcourt. Though they just signed Serge Ibaka, they lost two bigs in Harrell and JaMychal Green in free agency. But Markieff is undersized at 6-foot-8 and is not much of an inside presence. Thus, the Clippers might be better off signing a true seven-footer, even though the twin brothers are ridiculously close.