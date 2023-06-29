Report: Lakers believe they can sign reigning NBA champion

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add complementary pieces this offseason, and they may be set to get a big one once free agency opens.

The Lakers are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to sign Bruce Brown away from the Denver Nuggets, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. The Lakers can offer Brown the full $12.3 million mid-level exception, while Denver can only offer him $7.8 million.

Brown was an integral part of the Nuggets’ rotation en route to an NBA title. That success, as helpful as it was, likely priced him out of a Denver return, and the team has probably been bracing for his departure for some time now.

The 26-year-old Brown averaged 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during the regular season before bolstering his numbers in the postseason. He memorably delivered a 21-point performance off the bench in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to help Denver to a title.