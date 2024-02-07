Lakers confident they will be able to trade for 1 star player this summer?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be less concerned about making a trade in February and more so about making a trade in July.

Bill Reiter of CBS Sports reported that there is a complicating factor as to whether the Lakers will acquire an impact player before the trade deadline on Thursday. Reiter says that there is a belief within the organization that they may have a chance to trade for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell this summer.

With precious few trade assets left, the Lakers have to be selective about who they choose to pursue. As such, there have been recent rumblings that the Lakers could possibly stand pat through the deadline. D’Angelo Russell, their most logical trade chip, has been showing his teeth over the last month with averages of 22.2 points and 6.4 assists a game. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ other bargaining chips of value are either injured (Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent) or being made untouchable by the team right now (Austin Reaves).

On Mitchell’s end, he can become a free agent in 2025 (effectively making him an expiring contract next season) and seemingly has yet to progress on extension talks with the Cavs. Cleveland’s surprise first half (which has them at 32-16 and No. 2 in the East) may present a case for both sides to continue their partnership longer-term. But Mitchell potentially ending up in L.A. isn’t something that we are just now hearing for the first time.