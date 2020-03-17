Lakers to undergo coronavirus testing, self-quarantine after recently playing Nets

With four players on the Brooklyn Nets testing positive for the coronavirus, there is concern now about the team that they played most recently.

Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that Los Angeles Lakers players will be tested for the disease on Wednesday and have a 14-day period of self-quarantine. The Lakers played the Nets on Mar. 10 in their final game before the suspension of the NBA season on Mar. 11.

Kevin Durant, one of the Brooklyn players who tested positive, was on the Nets bench for that game in Los Angeles in what was one of the few road games that he attended this season, per Frank Isola of ESPN.

With the majority of the Nets who tested positive said to be asymptomatic, it is obvious why caution and unease is at a peak right now around the league and around the world.