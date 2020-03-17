Four Brooklyn Nets players test positive for coronavirus

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that four of their players have tested positive for COVID-19. The team says three of the flour players are asymptomatic. All four players are isolated and under the care of doctors.

In their announcement, the Nets said they are trying to establish chains of past contact regarding those who tested positive.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

The coronavirus has been classified by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.

The first known positive case for COVID-19 in the NBA came last week when Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for it. He says he is doing well. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also has it and is doing well. The third case, and first known case for a team other than Utah, was when Detroit’s Christian Wood tested positive. Four Nets players can now be added to the total.