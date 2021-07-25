Lakers could target Ricky Rubio?

Pau Gasol had an excellent career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and now they could be trying to acquire one of his countrymen.

Adrian Wojnarowski said Saturday on ESPN’s “Woj & Lowe Free Agency Special” that veteran guard Ricky Rubio may be an option for the Lakers if they lose Dennis Schroder in free agency, per Dunking With Wolves.

Rubio, who is still only 30, averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 assists per game last season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has failed to find a home over the last few seasons, making four different stops since 2017.

Granted, Rubio is under contract for $17.8 million next year. That means the Lakers would have to work a trade for him. His shaky outside shooting may not make him the best fit either next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But we know the Lakers are interested in bringing in another playmaker. On an expiring contract, Rubio could be a very attainable option for them.