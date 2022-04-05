Lakers eyeing NBA champion coach as Frank Vogel replacement?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to fire head coach Frank Vogel when their disappointing season ends, and they may look to replace him with a big name. Doc Rivers would certainly fit that description.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Fischer, people around the NBA view Rivers as a potential candidate to coach the Lakers. There have been questions recently about whether Rivers is the right person to coach James Harden. If president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is forced to choose between the two, history says he will side with Harden.

The 76ers have not played all that well since inserting Harden into their lineup. Rivers even appeared to throw Harden under the bus following a recent loss. That has led to more speculation that the Sixers could go in another direction. They may be inclined to reunite Harden with one of his former coaches.

LeBron James will obviously have a lot of say in the Lakers’ coaching search. Rivers has a ton of experience coaching star players, which might appeal to some people in L.A. The Lakers have a small window to win another title with LeBron, and Rivers is the type of coach who could handle the pressure associated with that.

The Lakers have played horribly over the second half of the season and are likely going to miss the playoffs. Vogel has been on the hot seat for quite some time. It looks like he will be the first domino to fall when L.A. begins making major changes.

Photo: Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports