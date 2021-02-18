Lakers eyeing Mo Bamba as trade target?

Mo Bamba’s development has stalled in Orlando, and one elite team may be willing to take a chance on him as a reclamation project.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in trading for the Magic big man. Berman adds that Bamba could be a future trade target for the New York Knicks as well.

The 22-year-old Bamba, a former No. 6 overall pick, does not have much to show for in his NBA career thus far. He holds career averages of 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. Those numbers have dropped even further to 4.9 ponts and 3.7 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game this season. Bamba also had to be sent home from the NBA bubble last season due to complications from COVID-19.

The Lakers, for their part, do have a need in the frontcourt. Anthony Davis will miss at least the next several weeks with an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard left in the offseason, and current starting center Marc Gasol is 36 and waning in effectiveness.

Bamba has appeal as a true 7-footer with a ludicrous 7-foot-10 wingspan. He also seems to be in need of a fresh start elsewhere. As for the 10-18 Magic, Bamba may not be the only piece they sell off before the trade deadline.