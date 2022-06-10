Lakers eyeing another prominent Klutch Sports player?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be continuing to collect Klutch Sports players like Pokémon cards.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported this week that Cleveland Cavaliers free agent guard Collin Sexton is drawing a lot of interest ahead of the summer. Amico adds that the Lakers are one of the teams interested in him.

This was corrobrated somewhat by Matt Moore of Action Network, who reported Thursday that sources are conflicted on whether the Cavs actually intend to bring back Sexton. Moore also notes that Sexton is represented by Klutch Sports and that Brandon Goodwin, LeBron James’ close friend and ex-high school teammate, was just promoted to assistant GM of the Cavs.

The 23-year-old Sexton has cemented himself as a 20-plus point-per-game scorer but played just 11 games this season due to a meniscus tear. He will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. That means Sexton can still be involved in a sign-and-trade but not if he signs an offer sheet with another team. With how strained the Lakers’ cap situation is, a sign-and-trade may be their only realistic shot at acquiring Sexton.

The Lakers already have a who’s who of Klutch Sports clients on their roster. James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kendrick Nunn are all represented by Klutch. Thus, the Sexton interest makes sense, especially with how much influence Klutch Sports is rumored to have in L.A..