Lakers reportedly eyeing former top-10 pick on trade market

After coming up empty thus far in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers may have a new plan.

Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reports this week that center Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic is a possible trade target for the Lakers. Deveney adds that the Lakers are currently “monitoring” Carter on the trade market.

Carter, 25, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He hit a career-high 37.4 percent of his three-pointers last season, averaging 11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game overall. While Carter is not known as a particularly strong defender, his offensive skillset as a stretch 5 could fit very well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With two years and less than $23 million remaining on his contract, Carter is indeed a desirable trade target. With Goga Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac, and Moe Wagner (all three of whom got new deals from Orlando this summer) more than capable of picking up the slack at center for the Magic, Carter may be on his way out.

The Lakers are known to be eyeing stretch 5s and were recently linked to a potential trade for a better-known one. If Carter is their guy however, they will have to beat out another playoff team in the West that is in the mix too.