Lakers could reunite with former All-Star via trade?

All of the Los Angeles Lakers’ free agent targets are quickly drying up, so they may just have to focus on the trade market instead.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the Lakers are eyeing a potential trade for Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez. That would mark a reunion for Lopez, who played for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season.

The former All-Star Lopez is a true seven-footer who was the starting center on Milwaukee’s 2021 NBA title team. He is a legit rim protector who made an All-Defensive First Team in 2023 and would make life a lot easier for Anthony Davis. Lopez is also a career 34.9 percent three-point shooter, which makes him an ideal 5 for a LeBron James-led offense.

But Lopez is 36 years old now and is limited to playing drop coverage on defense (which may be a reason why the Bucks are thinking about trading him). Nevertheless, the Lakers have now lost out on all the free agents that James was reportedly willing to take a pay cut for, so their best move at this point might be to take a stab at Lopez and his expiring $23 million contract.