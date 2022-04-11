Lakers make decision on Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a decision about the future of head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel will be fired by the Lakers as soon as Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday night. The news came following the Lakers’ final game of the season, which was a 146-141 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets.

Woj also shared some details on the team’s impending coach search. He says the search is “expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner.”

The Lakers’ decision to fire Vogel comes as no surprise.

The Lakers struggled to a 33-49 record and failed to make the postseason. The Lakers’ season, which was marred by injuries (mainly to Anthony Davis – shocker), was viewed as a massive disappointment.

There has been discussion over who should be blamed for the team’s flop in the 2021-2022 season. Some have recognized the Lakers’ severely flawed roster was a major issue. And Vogel may have never stood a chance with one of the team’s new acquisitions.

But as the Lakers look to have a turnaround next season, they probably figure they should have a new voice and face leading the team.

Vogel has coached the Lakers for three seasons, winning a championship in his first season with the team. He knows that one of the consequences of having such a high-profile job is being afforded very little room for failure. Vogel probably understood this was coming.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports