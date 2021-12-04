Lakers guard takes laughable shot at Clippers after loss

One Los Angeles Lakers player was definitely talking crazy after Friday night’s loss to the rival LA Clippers.

Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein had an Instagram post about his team’s big win over the Lakers. Hartenstein played well with 11 key points in 16 minutes of action.

While Hartenstein’s post was of the usual type that NBA players have after a victory, he heard it in the comments from a player who did not even play on Friday. Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn left a comment on the post that read, “Wait till I get back y’all know who run LA.”

Lakers and Clippers fans can debate back and forth who really runs L.A. (though the Clippers have now won their last four consecutive matchups). But Nunn’s comment is laughable for a couple of reasons. For one, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and all the other Lakers stars played Friday. That makes it highly doubtful that Nunn somehow would have been the one to make the difference, especially since he would have taken away minutes from other Lakers who are playing well like Malik Monk. Additionally, Nunn, while he has proven that he can score, is a third-year bench player for the Lakers talking here like he is an All-Star.

Nunn, who remains sidelined with a knee bruise, could be back in the lineup the next time that the Lakers and the Clippers meet on Feb. 3. But for now, he should probably take the lead of one of his star teammates, who sounded much more complimentary of the Clippers on Friday night.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn (12) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports