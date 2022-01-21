Lakers guard urges patience from fans

One Los Angeles Lakers guard is asking fans for a virtue that they might not have right now.

First-year Laker Kendrick Nunn, who has not played for the team all season, took to Twitter on Thursday to urge patience from the team’s fans with his lengthy recovery process.

“Lake Show I promise I want to be out there helping my team,” said Nunn. “Stay patient with me. This process has been just as frustrating for me. I’ll return as soon as I’m healthy! It’ll be worth the wait.”

The 26-year-old Nunn continues to work his way back from a right knee bone bruise that has sidelined him all year. The team announced this week that Nunn had a setback with the knee and will have his activity scaled back.

After signing a two-year deal with the Lakers in the offseason, Nunn, who averaged 14.6 points a game last season for the Miami Heat, has now missed 45 straight games and counting. The Lakers have had a difficult time finding consistent production in the backcourt without Nunn and are now 22-23 overall. Granted, fans of the team can probably afford to be patient with Nunn since a different player is the subject of their ire right now.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn (12) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports