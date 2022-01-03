Lakers guard reveals hilarious way Nick Young has inspired him

Nick Young may no longer be with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the influence of the swag champion is still ever-present in the organization.

Lakers shooting guard Malik Monk revealed to reporters on Monday that he has drawn inspiration from the former Lakers swingman Young. Monk said that he was 17 when he heard Young’s famous quote that he only got tattoos on his left arm because his right shooting arm was “strictly for buckets.” As such, Monk followed suit and now has an almost full sleeve of tattoos on his left arm but none on his right.

Monk added later on in the interview that he has not taken any other life advice from Young.

The now 36-year-old Young was one of the most entertaining Lakers players in recent memory, getting more than his fair share of buckets with that right arm in his four seasons with the team. For his part, Monk seems to be doing just fine following Young’s lead as he is averaging 11.3 points per game off the bench as a first-year Laker this season.

It is probably a good thing though that Monk has not tried to imitate Young in any other regard. Along with his highlights over the years, Young also produced plenty of truly boneheaded moments as well.

Photo: Dec 10, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; General view of Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young (34) during the second half against the against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports