Lakers had to evacuate Moda Center due to shots being fired

Just after noon on Friday, the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon was forced to evacuate after reports of shots fired near their ticket office. The Los Angeles Lakers, who were inside ahead of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, were immediately escorted to a safe area.

KOIN reports that “a man and woman got into an altercation inside a porta potty near the ticket office” before the shots rang out. Why the two were crammed into a single porta potty and what led to their altercation is not clear and open to interpretation.

After firing the shots, the man barricaded himself inside the portable toilet and the woman, who was uninjured, fled the scene.

Police engaged in negotiations with the man and eventually convinced him to exit the stinky and poorly ventilated standing coffin. He was quickly taken into custody but it was not immediately made clear what charges he faces.

Authorities also revealed that they could not locate the currently unidentified woman who was inside the porta potty at the time shots rang out.

It was just a crappy situation all around.

The Friday night game was played as scheduled with the Lakers picking up a 107-95 victory.