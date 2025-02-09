Stunning update emerges on Lakers-Hornets trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for a starting center has reportedly gone up in smoke.

The Lakers acquired Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams just before Thursday’s trade deadline in exchange for a package centered around rookie Dalton Knecht. Full details of the Lakers-Hornets deal can be found here.

With Anthony Davis headed to Dallas as part of the Luka Doncic trade, Williams was exactly the kind of player the Lakers needed in the paint. However, Williams’ time as a Laker was short-lived. Reports emerged Saturday that the trade was rescinded after the Lakers’ medical staff flagged Williams for “multiple issues” during

the big man’s physical examination.

Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam, sources tell ESPN. The physical was not failed due to his back, however. https://t.co/lY4XrSIlHf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2025

The news is a huge blow for the Lakers, who now have to rely on the buyout market to find a starting-caliber center. With the trade deadline already passed, the Lakers cannot renegotiate the deal or search for another center via a trade.

Williams would have been a terrific fit manning the five-spot next to Doncic and LeBron James. The Lakers had specifically traded for Williams with Doncic in mind.

The 7-footer is a strong rim protector and an elite lob threat in the same mold as Mavericks big man Dereck Lively II, who thrived with Doncic setting him up last season.

With Williams no longer coming to Los Angeles, the Lakers may need to rely heavily on Jaxson Hayes for the rest of the season.