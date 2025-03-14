Cooper Kupp signs with rival team in free agency

Cooper Kupp has signed with a rival team in free agency.

The long-time Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is joining the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million deal. That breaks down to $15 million per season, which is exactly what was reported as the amount he was seeking.

The signing of Kupp should be a very welcomed addition for Seahawks fans, especially after the offseason they have endured.

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle chose to let Geno Smith go and instead replace him with Sam Darnold at quarterback. They also let go of Tyler Lockett, and they traded away DK Metcalf. Kupp helps fill those holes in the passing game.

Seattle’s wide receivers group now looks much better with Kupp joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games last season. He is no longer the player who won the receiving triple crown in 2021 with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he is a strong slot receiver. Kupp’s rankings among receivers when lined up in the slot are among the best in the NFL since 2021. Since 2021, he is 1st in receiving touchdowns (19), second in receiving yards (2,448) and fourth in receptions (186) among players lined up in the slot.

Kupp, who turns 32 in June, is from Yakima, Washington, and attended Eastern Washington for college. Playing for Seattle brings him back to his home state.