Lakers reportedly interested in ex-Russell Westbrook Thunder teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers could be helping Russell Westbrook feel more at home in his first season with them.

J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reported on Tuesday that the Lakers are among several teams who are interested in trading for Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb.

The 29-year-old Lamb, who is averaging 7.3 points per game in a bench role for the Pacers this season, was teammates with Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2012 to 2015. Lamb is on an expiring contract, giving him added value as a trade chip.

Outside of Westbrook and Malik Monk, the Lakers have not gotten much production out of their backcourt this year. Players like Avery Bradley and Talen Horton-Tucker have been especially disappointing. Thus, Lamb might make for a nifty addition to the Lakers (even if the last time that Westbrook reunited with a former Thunder teammate did not quite work out so well).

H/T Lakers Daily

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports