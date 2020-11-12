Lakers reportedly interested in DeMar DeRozan trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to pursue veteran help this offseason, but is there a chance they could make a major splash? Acquiring San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan would certainly qualify as one.

In his latest mock draft, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports that the Spurs are exploring trade possibilities for DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. The Lakers are said to have interest in DeRozan and would likely include Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green in any trade for the four-time All-Star.

DeRozan, 31, was dealt to the Spurs in 2018 after spending his entire career to that point with the Toronto Raptors. He was openly unhappy with the move, and a recent report claimed he does not want to be in San Antonio.

There has been talk of the Lakers bringing in an older veteran to bolster their frontcourt depth, but a trade for DeRozan would give them a big three of DeRozan, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That would make the defending champions that much more dangerous.

DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game with the Spurs last season.