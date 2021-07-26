Lakers veteran recruits Dwight Howard to return

Jared Dudley has played very sparingly for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past two seasons, but the veteran forward is still working hard for the team on the recruiting trail.

The Lakers could use help at the center position this offseason, and Dudley believes Dwight Howard can provide it. Howard, who will soon be a free agent, shared a video on Instagram recently that showed him working out. He captioned the video “I want a parade!!! Let’s work.” As Lakers Daily pointed out, Dudley commented on the post telling the big man it is “time to come home!”

Dudley is also set to become a free agent, but it’s possible he could be planning to sign another one-year minimum deal with the Lakers.

Howard helped the Lakers win a title two seasons ago. He averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during the playoffs. The 35-year-old also made significant contributions on defense, and L.A. seemed to miss that presence down the stretch and into the postseason this year.

Howard played with the Philadelphias 76ers this past season on a veteran minimum deal, and he could re-sign with them. He averaged 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. If he does test free agency, the Lakers will likely have some interest.