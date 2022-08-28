Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one.

NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.

There has been talk of the Lakers potentially using their first-round picks to unload Russell Westbrook’s $47 million salary. They do not want to attach a first-round pick to Westbrook unless they are getting one or more players in return.

The New York Knicks are viewed as the favorite to land Mitchell. Some of the role players that the Lakers might have interest in if they get involved as the third team with the Knicks and Jazz include Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Malik Beasley.

This is not the first we have heard about a three-team trade between the Jazz, Knicks and Lakers.