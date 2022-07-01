Lakers land 2 more Klutch Sports clients

The Los Angeles Lakers are accumulating enough Klutch Sports players to form Exodia the Forbidden One.

The Lakers agreed to terms Thursday with free agents Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr., per multiple reports. Both players are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who already represents many current Lakers, namely, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Kendrick Nunn.

Ever since James, Klutch’s marquee client, arrived in Los Angeles in 2018, the Lakers have rostered several other Klutch players. Montrezl Harrell, J.R. Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Dion Waiters are a few such names, besides those who are currently on the roster.

Besides the Klutch link, the Walker and Brown signings do not exactly make very much sense. While Walker and Brown are young and play nice defense, both are undersized wings (especially Walker at 6-foot-4), both have shot under 35 percent on three-pointers over their respective careers, and both are underwhelming playmakers.

True, the Lakers could do worse since they are only giving these two players one-year contracts (Brown for the minimum and Walker for the midlevel exception). But the team needs shooting and facilitating (especially after losing this player in free agency), making it tough to see the value of this pair of signings beyond who is representing them.