Lakers lose key player to division rival

Free agency is starting off on the wrong foot for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Lakers guard Malik Monk is signing a two-year, $19 million free agent contract with the Sacramento Kings. Monk will be reunited with former backcourt partner De’Aaron Fox, whom he played with at the University of Kentucky.

Monk, 24, was one of the precious few bright spots for the 33-49 Lakers last season. Playing on a minimum deal, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game as a very steady scorer and creator for the Lakers.

Now Monk will be leaving for a contract that is far more reflective of his true value. His recent comments about supposedly wanting to take a discount to stay with the Lakers ended up aging pretty poorly however.