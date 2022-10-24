Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.

Rozier, who just began a new four-year, $96 million contract with Charlotte, is a quality talent. Though he is undersized, Rozier has averaged 19.3 points and 4.3 assists per game during his Hornets career and currently leads the team with 23.5 points per contest this season.

The Lakers’ guard depth does not look bad on paper. But Patrick Beverley plays more like a wing, Dennis Schroder is hurt, Kendrick Nunn is shooting 26.3 percent from the field in his return from injury, and Russell Westbrook … well, Russell Westbrook speaks for himself. Rozier, a 37.6 percent career three-point shooter, seems to fit the mold of the player type that the Lakers are targeting right now.