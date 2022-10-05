Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team.

The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.

You can read The Athletic’s full reporting on the trade negotiations between the Pacers and the Lakers as well their respective team situations here.

The 29-year-old Hield, a deadeye who flirts with 20 points per game and is a 39.8 percent career three-point shooter, was acquired by Indiana from the Sacramento Kings at last year’s trade deadline. He has two years and $39 million left on his contract.

Hield figures to be expendable for the rebuilding Pacers, especially since the trade with Sacramento netted them Tyrese Haliburton as well. But Indiana appears to be more intent on keeping another one of their veteran assets.