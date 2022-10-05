 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 4, 2022

Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

October 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Rick Carlisle in a suit

Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team.

The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.

You can read The Athletic’s full reporting on the trade negotiations between the Pacers and the Lakers as well their respective team situations here.

The 29-year-old Hield, a deadeye who flirts with 20 points per game and is a 39.8 percent career three-point shooter, was acquired by Indiana from the Sacramento Kings at last year’s trade deadline. He has two years and $39 million left on his contract.

Hield figures to be expendable for the rebuilding Pacers, especially since the trade with Sacramento netted them Tyrese Haliburton as well. But Indiana appears to be more intent on keeping another one of their veteran assets.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus