Lakers have new plan at guard without Russell Westbrook?

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a new plan at guard moving forward.

Russell Westbrook did not play in the team’s game at Denver on Wednesday, with a hamstring injury being listed as the reason for his absence.

The Lakers debuted a new starting lineup that featured Austin Reaves in place of Westbrook. The other four starters of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV remained unchanged.

Shams Charania shared news on Wednesday that Reaves would be starting. He also said that the Lakers could stick with that starting lineup moving forward, depending on how Wednesday’s game went.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves is expected to start in place of Russell Westbrook (out, hamstring) tonight vs. Nuggets, per sources, a lineup change L.A. could keep moving forward as team searches for rotations. Reporting: pic.twitter.com/tv4ZloZXUm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 26, 2022

“This is very much a move the Lakers could continue. Depending on how tonight’s game goes and depending on they feel about the rotation with this starting unit moving forward … this team is 0-3,” Charania said.

The Lakers lost the game 110-99. Reaves had 8 points in 26 minutes and made 2/3 three-pointers.

The Lakers are not a good outside shooting team, but Reaves at least can give them a long-distance shooter. Until Dennis Schroder returns from his thumb surgery, the Lakers are going to be in lots of trouble. They’re off to a 0-4 start.