Lakers open to trading Montrezl Harrell?

The Los Angeles Lakers are having to take a long look in the mirror after injuries to both of their superstars. That could potentially be bad news for others on the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that the Charlotte Hornets have called the Lakers about potentially trading for center Montrezl Harrell. Fischer adds that the Lakers appear willing to entertain offers for him.

Harrell, 27, just signed with the Lakers last summer and has a player option for next season. He is a sixth man extraordinaire who does his best work off the bench. However, the Lakers suddenly need starting-caliber players with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis now out for multiple weeks.

With a tenuous grasp on the No. 3 seed in the West, the Lakers could tumble down the standings without the help of reinforcements. There are also some longer-term financial considerations for them to worry about, so expect the Lakers to leave no stone unturned ahead of this week’s trade deadline.