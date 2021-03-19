Lakers prepared to pay big money to keep Schroder, Caruso?

The Los Angeles Lakers might not be especially active adding players ahead of the trade deadline because they have the offseason in mind.

Adrian Wojnarowski talked about the Lakers an episode of “The Woj Pod” published on Thursday. The subject came up when discussing whether the Lakers would add Andre Drummond if he gets bought out.

“The Lakers are looking a little bit down the road,” Woj said around 27:30 in the episode. “Dennis Schroder, they’ve got to pay him this offseason. It’s going to cost them well over $20 million a year to keep him. Alex Caruso, they’re going to want to pay and keep him.”

Woj also said Talen Horton-Tucker could be a starter for them. He believes the Lakers will try to free up some future money in order to keep Schroder, Caruso and Horton-Tucker.

The Lakers are going to need to create money to keep all the players. In addition to the more than $20 million Schroder will make, Caruso is also expected to get nearly $10 million.