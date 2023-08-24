Lakers announce official plan for Kobe Bryant statue

The Los Angeles Lakers have had plans in the works to construct a Kobe Bryant statue outside their arena, and we now know when that ceremony will take place.

On Thursday, the Lakers issued a press release announcing that they will unveil a bronze statue of Bryant at Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 8, 2024. More details will be released in the coming months.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, also shared the news in a video the Lakers posted on social media.

“As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year career as a Los Angeles Laker,” Vanessa said. “Since arriving in the city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I’m so honored that right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as ‘The House that Kobe Built,’ we are going to unveil a statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever. Hope to see you there.”

The Lakers also noted that Kobe took part in the initial planning of the statue after he retired. He will be the seventh player in franchise history to be honored with a statue, joining Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Chuck Hearn.

You can read the full press release below:

A previous report claimed the Lakers would unveil the statue on Aug. 8, 2024 as a nod to Kobe’s two jersey numbers, which were No. 8 and No. 24. The ceremony will actually take place much sooner than that.

Kobe, his daughter Gigi and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. A statue depicting Kobe and Gigi was placed at the crash site in Calabasas last year.