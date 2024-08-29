Former Lakers playoff hero signs with Celtics

One ex-Los Angeles Laker is ready to become an Immaculate Grid answer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that guard Lonnie Walker IV is signing with the Boston Celtics in free agency. It will be a one-year deal for the 25-year-old Walker, Wojnarowski adds.

Walker, a former first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 (No. 18 overall), made a new name for himself thanks to his stint with the Lakers in 2022-23. He was a playoff hero for the purple and gold during their 2023 conference finals run, exploding for 15 points in the fourth quarter to take down the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal second-round game.

The 6-foot-4 Walker would leave the Lakers after that season to sign with the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 9.7 points per game on 38.4 percent three-point shooting for Brooklyn last year. Now for the defending NBA champion Celtics, he could provide a nice scoring punch off the bench for a team that will be shorthanded in that department to begin next season.