Celtics reveal how long Kristaps Porzingis will be out following surgery

Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery this week to address an injury he suffered during the Boston Celtics’ championship run, and he is not expected to be ready for the start of next season.

The Celtics announced on Thursday that Porzingis had surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon. The 7-foot-3 center will be out for at least five months.

The 2024-45 NBA season begins in four months, so the Celtics anticipate Porzingis being sidelined to start the year.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his first season with Boston. He missed most of the playoffs with a calf injury but worked his way back for the NBA Finals, where he played a huge role in Game 1. Porzingis then suffered an unrelated leg injury in Game 2 and missed the next two games before returning in Game 5.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis went against the advice of team doctors by playing in Game 5. Porzingis had just 5 points in 16 minutes in that game and was clearly nowhere near full strength.

Given Porzingis’ lengthy injury history, the Celtics will undoubtedly take it slow with his recovery.