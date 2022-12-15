Lakers’ reported stance on Russell Westbrook trade revealed

Russell Westbrook has come off the bench in all but three games this season, and it seems he is no longer being blamed for the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles. Not only that, but the team may view him as an important part of their short-term future.

Sam Amick of The Athletic was told by a source with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans that it is “increasingly unlikely” that Westbrook will be traded ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 9 deadline. That could change if the right star player became available, but the Lakers are said to be pleased with the contributions Westbrook has made since he began serving as their sixth man.

Westbrook has averaged 15.2 points, 7.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game since he was sent to the bench on Oct. 28. He scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics, which is a big reason L.A. forced overtime despite trailing by 20 at one point. The Lakers still lost to fall to 11-16 on the season.

Darvin Ham said all along that he was looking forward to coaching Westbrook, and the star point guard has had success in the first-year coach’s system. According to Amick, there is a “strong sense” among the Lakers that Westbrook’s contributions to the team will improve as he gets more comfortable playing under Ham.

Of course, the Lakers may be trying to strengthen their position heading into the deadline. It would make sense for them to try and convince teams that they want to hold onto Westbrook. That is the only chance they have of maintaining any leverage.

We know of at least one potential blockbuster trade the Lakers have their eye on. Westbrook would likely be part of that deal if it came together. Even if the Lakers are no longer desperate to trade Westbrook, they will not hesitate to move on from him if an opportunity arises.