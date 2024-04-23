Report: Lakers could get surprise player back from injury for Nuggets series

The reinforcements may be arriving for a Los Angeles Lakers team that needs all the help that they can get right now.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Monday that Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt is targeting a return to the lineup as soon as Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Vanderbilt has been ramping up his workouts over the last two weeks and went through a particularly intense workout at Ball Arena ahead of Monday’s Game 2, McMenamin adds.

The 25-year-old Vanderbilt, who specializes in defense and rebounding, has not played at all since Feb. 1 due to a right mid-foot sprain he suffered in a game against Boston (video here). Vanderbilt also missed extended time prior to that with a heel issue and was thus limited to 29 games all year.

There was a belief that Vanderbilt might potentially be out for the remainder of the season, so this is undoubtedly a pleasant surprise. He probably won’t be thrown into the playoff fire right away after missing nearly three months. But if Vanderbilt can pick up some spot minutes off the bench and supplant the likes of Jaxson Hayes or Taurean Prince in the rotation, that would be a nice boost for the Lakers.