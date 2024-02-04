Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt could be out for rest of season?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ road victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday may have come at a steep price.

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt hurt his foot during his team’s 114-105 upset win against the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The 24-year-old was seen limping in the final minute of the first half. He sat out the rest of the contest for what the team then labeled as “right foot soreness.”

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Vanderbilt’s seemingly minor right foot injury appears to be much worse than initially thought. Woj revealed that the Lakers are “concerned” that Vanderbilt could potentially miss the rest of the season.

Reporting on ABC NBA Countdown on Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt’s “significant” foot injury and concern he’s lost for season: pic.twitter.com/onCOWnna4c — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2024

Vanderbilt missed the first 20 games of the 2023-24 campaign due to a different injury. The Kentucky alum struggled when he was finally able to suit up, failing to score more than eight points in any of his first 21 games played.

But Vanderbilt had turned things around of late. He broke the double-figure mark in six of his last eight contests, averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds throughout that span.

The road to contention continues to get bumpier for the Lakers this season.