Lakers could have 1 surprising starter next season?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be throwing one of their new additions straight into the fire next season.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported this week that the Lakers are hopeful that offseason signing Jaxson Hayes will be able to start for them in the 2023-24 campaign. Buha adds that the Lakers envision Hayes playing a “prominent” role alongside Anthony Davis in two-big lineups.

The 23-year-old Hayes, an ex-No. 8 overall pick by New Orleans, got a two-year, $4.6 million deal from the Lakers last month (with a player option in Year 2). To this point of his four-year career, Hayes has averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. While those numbers might not jump off the page, Hayes is a true seven-footer who can run the floor, catch lobs, and dominate as a roll man.

Excited to have @hayes_jaxson on the squad 💥 pic.twitter.com/ByYH2dSCSK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 21, 2023

Move out! Jaxson Hayes gets the bang and the bucket! pic.twitter.com/wWl9WOoRww — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) December 6, 2019

Jaxson Hayes flies in for the putback jam 💪 Pelicans lead in Q4 on the NBA App. 📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/ATcA7CRv9o — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2022

As for the Lakers, they had played the eight-time All-Star Davis exclusively at center last year during head coach Darvin Ham’s first campaign in charge. But Davis has long been vocal about power forward being his preferred spot. The Lakers also succeeded with Davis at the 4 (next to a lob threat such as Dwight Howard or JaVale McGee) when they won the 2020 NBA title.

It would still be a surprise to see Hayes starting next season though as he remains pretty raw with his instincts and positioning. On top of that Davis’ jumper, a necessary skill for him to work at the 4, has regressed badly since 2020 (23.8 percent from deep over the last three years). Nonetheless, the Lakers lack size, and Hayes may be their best non-Davis option at the 5 (unless they bring in a rumored target like this guy).