Lakers interested in sign-and-trade for former 20-ppg scorer?

July 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Darvin Ham smiling

Nov 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham at a press conference during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring ways to bolster their frontcourt with limited financial means, and one idea that has been floated is a sign-and-trade for Christian Wood.

NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week that the Lakers want to add Wood but cannot offer more than the veteran minimum for the 27-year-old. One potential scenario where L.A. could acquire Wood is a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks. While Stein is skeptical that the Lakers would be interested in that, he mentioned Jarred Vanderbilt as a player they might part with.

Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season in a lower-minute role for the Mavericks. Two seasons prior to that, he posted an impressive 21.0 points per game for the Houston Rockets. You can understand why the Lakers are interested in adding him as a depth piece, especially if the price is right.

Wood’s defense is a weakness, but the Lakers need another big after losing Mo Bamba. While Wood does come with some baggage, he could potentially fill a need in L.A.

