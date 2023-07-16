Lakers interested in sign-and-trade for former 20-ppg scorer?

The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring ways to bolster their frontcourt with limited financial means, and one idea that has been floated is a sign-and-trade for Christian Wood.

NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week that the Lakers want to add Wood but cannot offer more than the veteran minimum for the 27-year-old. One potential scenario where L.A. could acquire Wood is a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks. While Stein is skeptical that the Lakers would be interested in that, he mentioned Jarred Vanderbilt as a player they might part with.

News on the Christian Wood front, via Marc Stein: the Mavs are open to participating in a sign-and-trade. My sense is that the Lakers would NOT value Wood enough to go above the minimum or trade someone. However, the Lakers could go above the min by offering Jarred Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/xxWYe5g6mt — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 16, 2023

Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season in a lower-minute role for the Mavericks. Two seasons prior to that, he posted an impressive 21.0 points per game for the Houston Rockets. You can understand why the Lakers are interested in adding him as a depth piece, especially if the price is right.

Wood’s defense is a weakness, but the Lakers need another big after losing Mo Bamba. While Wood does come with some baggage, he could potentially fill a need in L.A.