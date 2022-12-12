Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.

The 33-year-old Bogdanovic, a 6-foot-7 combo forward, is probably at the apex of his value right now. As Detroit’s No. 1 offensive option this season, he is averaging 21.0 points per game on 50.8 percent from the field and a majestic 43.8 percent from three (all the best numbers of his NBA career). Bogdanovic is also signed through the 2024-2025 campaign, owed about $19.5 million per year.

Though the Lakers have righted the ship a bit over the last couple of weeks, they are just still 11-15 overall and are the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league right now. The Lakers’ continued search for better long-range marksmen has also linked them to another veteran target.