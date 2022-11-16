Top Lakers trade target causes stir with cryptic tweet

Michael Scott once famously said, “Oh my God! Okay, it’s happening!” This week, Los Angeles Lakers fans may be saying the exact same thing.

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield made some waves on Tuesday with a cryptic tweet. “Ayyooo,” Hield wrote with a pair of eyeball emojis.

Ayyooo👀👀 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) November 16, 2022

The Pacers were off on Tuesday, leading many to wonder what Hield was referring to. At the same time, fan photos emerged that allegedly showed Lakers GM Rob Pelinka at the airport about to board a flight to Indiana.

Rob Pelinka is on his way to Indiana right now. Buddy Hield just tweeted this. 👀🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mKKi8uPuAL — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 16, 2022

The Lakers were also off Tuesday and don’t play again until Friday. Another theory though was that Pelinka might have been there for college scouting at the State Farm Champions Classic (which featured Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State and was played in Indianapolis on Tuesday).

But when it comes to Hield, the Lakers nearly acquired him two offseasons ago (before deciding to trade for Russell Westbrook instead — oof). They were also recently linked to Hield again, so we know there is plenty of interest there.

A 39.8 percent career three-point shooter, Hield would fill an area of serious need for the ammo-less Lakers. Thus, their fans will be hoping that there are indeed some dots to connect here between Hield’s tweet, Pelinka’s sighting, and a possible trade between the Lakers and Pacers being in the works.