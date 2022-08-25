Lakers pull off trade for former hated rival

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge trade that will deliver them one of their former rivals.

The Lakers and Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Not only is the acquisition of Beverley a big one, but the Lakers also got rid of a few players who did not seem destined to be part of their rotation.

When I projected the Lakers’ rotation a few weeks ago, I had been hearing that THT and Stanley Johnson were likely on the outside looking in. With that perspective, the Lakers added a battle-tested 3-and-D guard who can fit in as a starter or bench player. It’s an upgrade. https://t.co/AnMzVDGtg7 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 25, 2022

Horton-Tucker is 21 and making just over $21 million over the next two seasons, making him a decent piece for a rebuilding Utah squad. Beverley is owed $13 million in the upcoming season, and never was really a fit on the Jazz after being sent there by Minnesota in the Rudy Gobert deal.

The bottom line is that adding Beverley is a huge move for the Lakers.

The 34-year-old guard is known as a defensive-minded player who is a pest on the court. He’s the type of player whom you hate if he’s on the other team but love if he is on your team.

During his time with the Clippers, Beverley often clashed with the Lakers and downplayed their status as a top contender. Now he will be joining them and hoping to lead them to a championship.