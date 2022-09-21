Wife of ex-Lakers champion files for divorce

The wife of former Lakers wing player Trevor Ariza has filed for a divorce.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Bree Anderson Ariza has filed for a divorce from Trevor, citing irreconcilable differences. Bree is seeking physical and legal custody over the couple’s two children. She is also seeking spousal support.

The Arizas were married in July 2017, meaning they just had a five-year anniversary.

Ariza, 37, has played in the NBA since the 2004-2005 season. He has played for 10 different teams, and has had two separate stints with both the Lakers and Rockets. Ariza won a championship with the Lakers in the 2008-2009 season. He also spent last season with the Lakers, averaging 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over 19.3 minutes per game in 24 contests.

Ariza is currently a free agent.