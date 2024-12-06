Will Lakers try to trade for Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram has been mentioned as a trade candidate given that he is in the final year of his current contract. The Los Angeles Lakers could use some help, and there has been talk of him potentially returning to his old team. But is it realistic that the Lakers could add Ingram? One reporter does not think so.

Jake Fischer, who reports for The Stein Line, reported on Friday that the Lakers are looking to add to their frontcourt and add perimeter defense, but not necessarily go after Ingram.

The New Orleans Pelicans are having a terrible season with a 5-18 record entering play on Friday. They likely will be motivated to trade away Ingram and the $36 million he is making this season.

Teams may be hesitant to deal for Ingram knowing that he will be a free agent after the season. Moreover, he could be seeking a max contract and might only want to go to a team willing to give him one.

Ingram was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in 2016. He was traded to New Orleans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis deal. The 27-year-old forward is in his sixth season with the Pelicans and averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. His contract, which is expiring, was for $158 million over five years.