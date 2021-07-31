 Skip to main content
Report: Lakers ‘very interested’ in Carmelo Anthony

July 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

Carmelo Anthony

The long-rumored partnership between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony may finally come to pass with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to NBA reporter Jordan Schultz, the Lakers are “very interested” in signing Anthony, who is a free agent after reviving his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony’s friendship with James is well-documented, and they’ve wanted to play together for years. This might finally be the chance to make it happen. Anthony is mostly a shooter at this point, but the Lakers need a threat from outside. Plus, the 37-year-old may be willing to take less money to join the Lakers, contend for his first title, and play with James.

Anthony shot 39.9 percent from three-point range during his two seasons with Portland. In contrast, the Lakers shot a more modest 35.4 percent from beyond the arc, a bottom-ten percentage in the NBA.

