Lakers work out ex-LeBron James teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers have an open roster spot and are considering adding a former LeBron James teammate to fill it.

The Lakers on Monday worked out both Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley. Thompson was a teammate of James in Cleveland from 2014-2018 until James departed for the Lakers. The two won the 2016 NBA championship together.

“I’m told Thompson was in good shape,” Shams Charania said of Thompson.

NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers working out big men Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley on Monday. pic.twitter.com/hUieGo8o9S — The Rally (@TheRally) March 20, 2023

The Lakers need to fill the spot left open by Mo Bamba, who is out with a sprained ankle. Bamba was acquired by the Lakers from the Magic prior to the trade deadline to serve as Anthony Davis’ backup.

Both Thompson and Bradley are big men, though only Bradley has seen NBA action this season.

Bradley, a first-round pick in 2017 out of North Carolina, appeared in 12 games this season with the Bulls. Thompson played in 57 games over stints with three different teams last season. He averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game over stints with the Kings, Pacers and Bulls.

The Lakers entered play on Monday 35-37, which has them 10th in the West.