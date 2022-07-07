Report: Lakers working out familiar guard

The L.A. Lakers already got Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker IV, and Thomas Bryant this summer. But they could now be shoring up a position that still needs work — point guard.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that the Lakers worked out veteran guard Darren Collison this week. Turner adds that the 34-year-old Collison has interest in playing in the NBA next season.

Collison, a native of SoCal who played his college ball at UCLA, was briefly with the Lakers on a ten-day contract last year. He signed as a replacement player when the team got hit with health and safety protocol absences and averaged 1.3 points and 0.7 assists per game in three total appearances.

After going 33-49 last season, the Lakers are weak at point guard other than Russell Westbrook (whom they would ideally like to get rid of) and Kendrick Nunn (whose health remains a question mark after he did not play at all last year). Malik Monk also just signed with the Sacramento Kings, robbing the Lakers of another critical backcourt creator.

The 11-year veteran Collison was uninspiring as a Laker to say the least. But he could provide better results over a larger sample and might be a stronger option that this other guard who got minutes for the Lakers last season.