Isaiah Thomas on verge of making NBA return with contender

Isaiah Thomas needed just one appearance in the G League to convince an NBA team that he can at least be a temporary help.

The Los Angeles Lakers have applied for a hardship exemption and plan to sign Thomas to a ten-day contract, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers need bench depth, as Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker are among those who have been sidelined by the league health and safety protocols.

Thomas will, at the very least, get the chance to show what he can do in a bench role with a contender. Thomas has the chance to get some run as long as some of the Lakers’ key reserves remain out, and he’ll likely be asked to provide some scoring punch off the bench.

The 32-year-old guard proved in his G League debut that he can still score. He’ll have a lot of work to do in order to parlay his performance into a full contract, but he’s at least getting the chance.

Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports