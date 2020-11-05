Lamar Odom, girlfriend Sabrina Parr call off engagement

Lamar Odom has dealt with a lot of adversity over the past several years, and the former NBA star may be going through another rough patch in his personal life.

Odom’s girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, revealed on her Instagram story Wednesday night that she and Lamar have broken off their engagement. Parr indicated ending the relationship was her choice, as she called it a “difficult decision for me to make.” What was more concerning was that Parr said Odom “desperately needs” help.

“I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs,” Parr said of Odom. “I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

You can see a screenshot of the Instagram story below:

Sabrina Parr announces that she and Lamar Odom are no longer engaged!! pic.twitter.com/U8vuJeVbxA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 5, 2020

The concern, obviously, is Odom’s history with drug and alcohol addiction. He nearly died of a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015. The former Los Angeles Laker has been open about his battle with addition, though it’s unclear if that is what Parr was alluding to.

Parr used to be an ESPN contributor, but she was fired a few years back for some comments she made about two NFL players. She and Odom had been engaged for about a year.