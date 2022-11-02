Lamar Odom reveals the great gesture a Lakers fan had for him

Lamar Odom says a Los Angeles Lakers fan had a great gesture for him recently.

Odom recently launched his “On The LO” podcast. The first episode was released on Monday, and Odom spent time sharing a story about his championship rings.

Odom says he auctioned his 2009 and 2010 Lakers championship rings in 2020 because he needed money to pay his medical bills after his near-death experience in 2015.

“It was embarrassing for me to do that,” Odom said of selling his rings.

Odom said that he made his way back to Los Angeles and went to a Lakers game recently. He said a fan who attends Lakers games called him over and said he had purchased the rings. The fan gave the rings back to Odom.

“He was like, ‘yo, I have your rings. Just come pick ’em up,'” Odom said. “He gave me my s— back for nothing.”

The rings had sold for $36,600 and $78,000, and the fan bought them just to give them back to the former Laker.

This reportedly took place at the Lakers’ home game against the Clippers on Oct. 20.

Odom, 42, played 14 years in the NBA. He spent five seasons with the Clippers and seven with the Lakers.