Lamar Odom has unlikely suggestion for new Lakers coach

Lamar Odom has a pretty bold suggestion for the Los Angeles Lakers on who they should hire as their next head coach.

Odom touted Phil Jackson as the right choice for the Lakers, arguing that Jackson could make the team immediate title contenders and prolong LeBron James’ career through the triangle offense.

“Phil Jackson, I know can coach LeBron with the triangle offense,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “I think that would keep [LeBron] around a little longer. Preserve him a little longer.”

“If he was to come back and coach the Lakers, I think the Lakers would be the pick — the fan-favorite.”

Jackson has not coached since 2011, and the 76-year-old has not indicated any real interest in a return in that capacity. That said, he does still seem to have some significant interest in Lakers-related matters.

Jackson does have plenty of experience dealing with internal issues, which the Lakers had plenty of last season. Still, there’s almost no chance he’s going to be the guy, no matter how great Odom thinks it would be.