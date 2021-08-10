Lamar Odom canceled guest appearance on show for health reasons

Lamar Odom had to cancel a recently-scheduled guest appearance due to health reasons.

Odom was set to appear on “Addiction Talk” with Joy Sutton last week on Facebook Live. However, he canceled due to health reasons, saying that he was dealing with dehydration and exhaustion.

“Just moments ago we received information from his team, the agency that works with him, that let us know that he wont be able to join us tonight due to some health concerns,” Sutton said, via Page Six. “We’ve been told that he’s dealing with dehydration and exhaustion, and I can tell you that he did want to be here tonight.”

Odom’s dehydration and exhaustion issues stemmed from working out and basketball camps, according to his representatives.

Odom, 41, had a near-death experience after being discovered unconscious at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015. He miraculously survive that episode. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has dealt with drug and alcohol addiction during his life as well.